﻿Bank of Ghana to issue upgraded banknotes

The Bank of Ghana says it will issue upgraded banknotes with enhanced security features into circulation on May 6, 2019.

In a statement, the bank said the upgraded banknotes would have enhanced security features in line with evolving changes in the technological landscape.

The upgraded banknotes will also come with improved durability and machine readability.

The statement said the enhanced security features would include: Optically Variable Magnetic Image, SPARK LIVE, which is a shiny colour-changing image of the cowrie shell on the GH¢10.00, star on the GH¢20.00 and cocoa pod on the GH¢50.00.

When the note is tilted, a shiny line across the cowrie shell, star, and cocoa pod moves up and down. The colour of the feature also changes from gold to green when tilted.

There would also be a new enhanced security thread, RAPID, a shiny broken line with movement that runs through the banknote from top to bottom and continuous when viewed against light.

When the note is tilted, a star expands and contracts, while the denomination value stays still, the statement said.

It said the new notes would come with a more prominent watermark with the image of Tetteh Quarshie with a cocoa pod, which has been made more noticeable in the plain star area of the banknote.

This becomes visible on both sides when viewed against light, while the denomination value can also be seen in the watermark area.

In addition, there would be enhanced Iridescent band at the back of the banknote that is a golden band with gold bars at the back of the banknote that runs from top to bottom.

It can be seen more clearly when the note is tilted against light.

The statement said principal design elements such as the Big Six portrait, denominational colours, dimensions of the various denominations, and other principal and background images would remain unchanged in the upgraded banknotes.

“The upgraded and the existing series of banknotes will co-circulate,” the statement said.

By Times Reporter