﻿Bank of Ghana donates to Cardiothoracic Centre

The Bank of Ghana (BoG), has presented a cheque for GHȻ100,000 to the Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The gesture, which formed part of the corporate social responsibilities of the bank, was aimed at supporting hole-in-heart patients of the centre to undergo surgery.

Head of Human Resource at the BoG, Gloria Quartey said, the move was in line with their commitment to the centre for over two decades now.

“This is our annual donation to the centre since partnering with them and the Ghana Heart Foundation for over 20 years now, and we hope it would go a long way to save lives of children admitted at the centre,“ she stated.

She explained that, every month, staff of BoG contribute some token into the BoG’s health support fund account, from which they generate funds to support the Cardio centre.

She expressed appreciation to staff of the BoG for their efforts and called on other corporate bodies to come on board and assist the centre to save lives.

Director of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, Dr. Lawrence Siribuor expressed appreciation to BoG for honouring their support to the centre every year.

“The cost for hole-in-heart surgery usually scare parents as it would take about $6000 to have a complete surgery on one child. So we are always glad when such donations come as we use that to support parents who lack funds,” he stated.

Beneficiaries of such donations he said, end up to become very responsible people contributing to national development.

“In the near future, we would collaborate with network operators so that mobile phone users in Ghana can willingly contribute tokens to support the centre,” he stressed.

BY Michael D. Abayateye