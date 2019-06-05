﻿Assembly poised to demolish unauthorised structures

The newly created Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly (Ab.C.M.A.) in Accra, would soon embark on massive demolition of unauthorised structures on waterways and along the bank of the Odaw river.

To this end, the owners of such structures have been asked to relocate immediately or have themselves to blame when the exercise commences.

Madam Mariama Karley Amui, Municipal Chief Executive, said this when she toured some parts of the municipality to assess the situation.

Areas she visited included the Abossey Okai Central Mosque and International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Mataheko and Sukura, where the assembly had embarked on intensive dredging of the drains to bring the perennial flooding under control.

Madam Mariama Amui warned the second-hand tyre dealers to stop dumping their tyres into the Odaw River, as offenders would be decisively dealt with in accordance with the assembly bye-laws.

She was accompanied by the Member of Parliament of the Ablekuma Central Constituency, Mr Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey; Mr Lawrence Kwasi Antwi, Municipal Director of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and Mr Graham Sarbah, Project Director of Drains, among others.

According to the MCE, the illegal structures posed a major challenge and if swift action was not taken to nib the practice in the bud, the assembly’s scanty resources would be drained in times of flood.

BY CASTRO ZANGINA-TONG