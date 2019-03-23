﻿Assault of 3 Ghanaian Times journalists: Pres applauds interdiction of 3 cops

PPresident Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has commended the Police Administration for interdicting the Police officers involved in the assault of the journalists of the Ghanaian Times newspaper.

While condemning the act, the President said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) deserved to be commended for interdicting the officers involved and ordering immediate investigation into the matter.

“The Police had suffered low public image due to the incident and supported the decision taken by the Police Administration,” he added.

He said this during the 2018 West African Security Services Activities (WASSA) of the Ghana Police Service, in Accra yesterday which was on the theme: “Consolidating ideas against vigilantism for national safety”.

The Police, last week assaulted three reporters of the Ghanaian Times newspaper, Malik Sulemana and Raissa Sambou in Accra in the full glare of the public.

Another colleague, Mr Salifu Abdul-Rahaman, was manhandled as the two received severe beating from the Police.

The reporters had complained about the conduct of a Police officer, Sergeant Ebenezer Akrofi of the Accra Regional Police Headquarters with no name tag, riding an unregistered motorbike, flouting traffic regulations and smashing the vehicle carrying them to work.

The interdicted Policemen are Inspector Isaac Opare of the Ministries Division Police, Sergeant Akrofi and Lance Corporal Evans Kofi Ntim of the Police Visibility, Accra.

President Akufo-Addo also touched on the video that went viral recently involving a commercial bus driver and his assistant who publicly assaulted a uniformed Police officer.

He again commended the Police for the swift arrest and arraigning them before court for prosecution.

“It is important for the growth and development of society that justice is done to all manner of persons without fear or favour, affection or ill-will,” he added.

The President said it was in everybody’s interest that the Police Service retains the neutralism and professionalism guaranteed in the constitution.

The Minister for Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery said the Government was committed to retooling the Ghana Police Service to enable them effectively exercise their mandate to maintain law and order as enshrined in the constitution of Ghana.

“To enable the Police discharge its mandate, they need support of the citizenry and all, it is heartwarming to note that out of 4000 new police officers recruited, 2000 were already undergoing training at various facilities,” he added.

Mr Dery said the Government was doing all within its power to depoliticise security and create a national platform towards inclusive governance.

He assured of the Ministry’s and Government support in execution of your mandate

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr David Asante-Apeatu said in attempt to bring policing to the door-steps of the ordinary Ghanaian, Government has enhanced the opportunity through the creation of six new regions.

“To ensure that the arrival of political appointees in these new regions is on solid security platform; new regional commanders have been selected and would soon be posted,” he added.

He said the new Regional Commanders have been selected after due diligence, the Police Administration have no doubt that they would meet the expectation.

Mr Asante-Apeatu said the success of the Ghana Police Service like any organisation depends on competence, professionalism and motivation of its staff.

He commended Government for its commitment in the improvement of logistical needs in retooling the Ghana Police Service to help them in the discharge of their duties.

The IGP stated that one of the most important acts that dented the image of the Police internationally was the involvement of some officers on international peace mission in a case of misconduct during their tour of duty with the United Nations Missions in South Sudan.

“The officers were repatriated per United Nations rules and regulations and they are currently being taken through Police administration processes to bring finality to the matter,” he added.

He assured the public that the Police was consolidating ideas towards supporting the political process to rid the nation of vigilantism.

The IGP called on government to give the Police Service a special dispensation to keep the television and radio programmes running.

The occasion brought together Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, the diplomatic corps, editors of media houses, executives of the Ghana Journalists Association, sister security agencies, Police Management Board and traditional rulers who were entertained with soothing music from the Police Central Band and guest artistes Reverend Obaapa Christie and Kwami Eugene.



BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI &YAW KYEI