﻿Anidaso Mutual Fund records impressive performance

Anidaso Mutual Fund, an investment scheme managed by the New Generation Investment Services (NGIS) in Kumasi, posted an impressive performance, last year, with its net asset hitting GH¢3,117,410.00 from the 2017 total of GH¢2,918,357.00.

Mr Eric Borbbey, Vice Chairman of the Fund’s Board, who made this known, said the performance, translated into a net asset value per share, increased from GH¢0.7735 to GH¢0.8262, representing an annual yield of 6.81 per cent.

Addressing the 13th annual general meeting of the Fund in Kumasi, he said the Fund’s investment income also increased by 19.72 per cent from GH¢438,488.00, in 2017, to GH¢524,974.00 in 2018.

Mr Brobbey said the Fund, remained one of the best performing collective investment schemes in Ghana, amid the storm that had hit the financial market in recent times.

He appealed to shareholders to continue to increase their stake in the fund by buying more shares on regular basis and encouraging their friends and relatives to also come and invest.

Mr Edward Asamoah, General Manager of NGIS, managers of the fund, said the government’s commitment to strengthen institutions to ensure fiscal and financial stability to further sustain and improve on macroeconomic gains made a positive and brighter future for the fund.

The fund was firmly positioned to absorb any unanticipated shock that might emanate from unfavourable movements in any macroeconomic factor.

The net asset value of Money Market Fund Limited, another investment scheme which was launched by NGIS in August, last year, stood at GH¢2,758,211.00 as at the end of 2018.

Professor Kwaku Dwomoh Kessey, Board Chairman of the fund, who announced this said the amount translated into a net asset value per share of GHS¢.5112 from the initial offer of GH¢0.50, and an annual yield of 2.74 per cent.

Speaking at the maiden annual general meeting of the fund in Kumasi, he said NGIS Money Market Fund had “a very good prospect” and urged shareholders to increase their holdings by buying shares on regular basis. GNA