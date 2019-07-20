﻿Akesse Brempong to storm Achimota Retail Centre with Agape Carnival

After packing up the West Hills Mall for two consecutive years, Gospel Reggae Kingpin, Akesse Brempong, is set to thrill thousands of music lovers next Saturday with “Agape Carnival”.

This year’s edition promises to be bigger and better and twice as impressive as previous editions, hoping to attract over 5,000 people to the event grounds.

Gracing the stage this year will be the Oil City’s very own, Kofi Duah Anto -KODA; sensational minstrel, Efe Grace; Urban Gospel icon, Kingzkid and the ever energetic praise machine, Paolo, alongside several amazing side attractions and surprise deliveries.

As has been always, the entire package and experience would be dished out for free on the forecourt of the Achimota Retail Centre at exactly 5pm on the night.

The event is powered by Akesse Brempong Ministries and supported by Upswing Music, Genet Services, God’s Family Music Ministries, DDP, iSee Works and Ghud Music.

Past editions of Agape Carnival have been held at the Garden City, inside the Kumasi City Mall and Jamestown British-Accra.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY