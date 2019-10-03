﻿80 businesses trained in printing technologies

About 80 business professionals and educators have been trained in printing technologies and digital software that can be utilised to advance their businesses.

Dubbed, ‘Find Your Solution’, the two-day training programme was organised by Docutech Ghana Limited, the authorised local distributor of Xerox, an American global corporation that sells print and digital document products and services, products in Ghana.

The workshop, which was facilitated by Xerox global experts, was attended by professionals from diverse sectors including representatives of ministries, banks, professional bodies, private sector, educational institutions, among others.

Jean Louis Feghali, Managing Director of Docutech, said the workshop was to discuss how to drive digital transformation in printing in a risk-free, efficient and environmentally friendly way in order to make the businesses competitive.

“Whether you use our office solutions and multi-function devices or whether you are a print or publishing provider that is looking for an immediate competitive edge in the growing digital print enhancement market, the workshop is to explore solutions for you,” he added.

Additionally, he noted that the training involved demonstrations of the features of the new printing software including Cloud CRM Integration, Proof Reader, Translators, Paper to Audio, Docushare, and Mobile Phone Connection.

It was also to exhibit technologies that streamline paperwork and document management, reduce waste and lower fixed costs, Mr Feghali stated.

Gifty Twum Ampofo, Deputy Minister of Education, said the introduction of technologies in Ghana’s educational sector was in line with government’s plan to build the competency of students to be able to live improved lives.

“Government seeks to move away from the teacher-centred form of learning where so much emphasis is placed on students just passing exams to a competency-based form where students are constantly looking for ways to improve themselves.

I hope these improved technologies demonstrated to us today will help us to achieve our goal. We also hope that our educational materials are printed to the finest quality with sharp images to facilitate easy learning and raise the interests of students in school materials,” she added.

