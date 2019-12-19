﻿66 Artillery Regiment ﻿promises revenge ﻿over Volta Media XI

The Commanding Officer of the 66 Artillery Regiment, Lt Col B.B. Pantoah, has commended Volta Media 11 for putting up a splendid show to defeat the regiment in their fun soccer match at the Volta Barracks last Sunday.

He, however, made it clear that the regiment would not approach the return match in a light manner, vowing that the soldiers will avenge for the 1-2 home defeat they suffered at the hands of the media squad.

Goals from overlapping defender James Gbedze and left winger Ned Manasseh in the first half, put Volta Media XI in a comfortable lead, with inside right Fred Asare spearheading persistent incursions in the goal area of the soldiers.

The Regiment redeemed a goal through a spot-kick just before the final whistle.

Earlier in the day, the Regiment’s volley team beat their media counterparts in two straight sets.

Lt Col Pantoah said that the fun games testified to the strong bond of friendship between the Volta Barracks and the media.

