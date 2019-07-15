﻿4 VR NDC MPs to quit Parliament

Four National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MP) in the Volta Region have not obtained nomination forms to contest the party’s parliamentary primary, to be re-elected as MPs.

They are Mr Richard Quashiegah, MP for Keta, Mr Clement Kofi Humado, MP for Anlo, Mr Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey, MP for Ketu South and Dr Mrs Bernice Adiku Heloo, MP for Hohoe.

Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Secretary of the NDC, who confirmed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said a total of 15 women out of 74 persons collected nomination forms after close of nomination on Friday, July 12, 2019, to contest various parliamentary seats in the region.

He said Mr Charles Agbeve, MP for Agortime-Ziope was going unopposed because he was the only aspirant, who obtained nomination form to contest after close of nomination.

Mr Gunu said the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) in consultation with the General Secretary had directed that, the selection process for the parliamentary primaries in the Hohoe Constituency be allowed to continue with immediate effect.

He said that followed a meeting between the FEC and Hohoe Constituency executives of the party on Friday, July 12.

The Regional Secretary said, the date has been extended to Tuesday, July 16, 2019 for eligible party members who wished to contest the parliamentary primaries in the Hohoe constituency to pick nomination forms.

Mr Gunu said the original time table for the conduct of the parliamentary primaries remained unchanged and stated the determination of the leadership of the party in the region to create level playing field for all aspirants for free, fair, credible and transparent primary.

In a related development, Madam Dzifa Abla Gomashie, a former Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, has declared her intention to contest the National Democratic Congress’ Parliamentary primaries in the Ketu-South constituency of the Volta Region.

This was after she was accompanied by her supporters through the streets from her campaign office to the party office to obtain nomination form last Friday.

“Following consultations, I have taken a resolute decision to offer myself as a willing and able candidate for the Ketu South parliamentary seat on the ticket of the NDC. This is a divine decision and a divine decision that I am a woman, because women have not represented us in Parliament in constituencies along the coast of Southern Volta,” she said in a statement.

Madam Gomashie pleaded with the delegates to choose her as the best woman for the job and promised to embrace gender development and affirmative action as critical requirements for societal advancement.

She said her election to Parliament would inspire many young women and young people as she continued her human development mission.

The known children’s advocate and celebrated arts icon after vetting, is likely to face competition from seven other aspirants namely; Mr Foga Nukunu, Mr Joseph Kwasi Nyavi, Mr Nicholas Worclachie Ezo, Mrs Caroline Kudah-Parker, Mr Joseph Kofi Kporha, Mr Godson Bill Ocloo, and Mr Sylvester Kafui Nyasorgbor, who have all picked nomination forms. – GNA