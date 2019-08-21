﻿3 regions to mark 60th anniversary of creation of Brong Ahafo Region

Traditional authorities in three regions namely, Bono, Bono East and Ahafo have announced plans to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the creation of the old Brong Ahafo Region before its separation.

The then Brong Ahafo Region was part of Western Ashanti, now Ashanti Region and was created by the first President of Ghana Dr Kwame Nkrumah in 1959, exactly sixty years ago.

The prime goal for the anniversary which would commence in November this year was to offer a fitting goodbye to the three regions and to cement their common history for development.

At a media briefing yesterday, addressed by Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi, chairman of the anniversary committee in Sunyani, he noted that the essence of the celebration amongst other things was to show appreciation to the life and works of their forebears and the current generation of Bono and Ahafo as well as to look back to see how far they have come, lessons learnt from the past and how to strategise towards realising the aspirations for the creation of the new regions for the greater good of Ghana.

Key events lined up for the celebration include symposium, quiz competition amongst Senior High schools in the three regions and a grand durbar.

There will be an establishment of a cultural museum at the Sunyani Technical University, to preserve the history and culture of Brong Ahafo, the chairman stated.

He said, there would also be a soccer gala between two traditional clubs – Tano Bofoakwa and BA United as part of the celebration.

Prof Ameyaw Akumfi, therefore, called on every citizen of the three regions and all Ghanaians as well as corporate organisations to lend their support to the upcoming programme to make it a success.

The theme for the anniversary is “United in Separation for Progress.”

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, SUNYANI