﻿23rd Ghana Trade Fair ends in Accra

The 23rd Ghana Trade Fair and Exhibition ended in Accra last Monday with a call on Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) to embrace opportunities that will help grow their businesses.

The 12 day-event, which attracted more than 500 exhibitors, was aimed at providing a platform for both local and international businesses to promote their goods and services.

It was held on the theme, “Made in Ghana, Globally Accepted.”

Speaking at a press conference to announce the end of the fair, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana International Trade Fair Company (GITFC), Dr Agnes Adu, said “the fair lived up to our expectation and we hope it will open up more opportunities for SMEs.”

She revealed that more than 10,000 people patronised the fair and assured that her outfit was poised on supporting government’s agenda on industrialisation.

According to Dr Adu, her outfit partnered with selected inistitutions, including the One District One Factory Secretariat and the Ghana@60 Committee to make the event a memorable one.

Touching on the importance of the fair, Mr Oscar Asamoah Baffour, Head of Exhibition and Marketing, GITFC, said the fair offered patrons the opportunity to build lasting partnerships with customers and also know who their competitors were.

He expressed gratitude to all participants and assured that next year’s edition would be better and bigger.

“We are happy the event has ended well as usual and I am very certain that come next year, the fair will attract more participants to enhance competition among local and foreign manufacturers, thereby increasing trade,” he said.

The GTFC is mandated to organise yearly international trade exhibitions to facilitate local and international trade.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU