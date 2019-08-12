﻿2 teenagers in police grip for stowaway attempt

Two teenagers are in the custody of the police in Tema for attempting to stow away to Belgium.

The two, aged 15 and 16, were found hiding in the engine compartment of the vessel during a routine inspection by the crew midway their voyage aboard MSC Dymphia vessel from San-Pedro in Cote d’Ivoire to Antwerp in Belgium.

They were handed over to another vessel, MSC Katyanyni, at the port of Antwerp in Belgium, which was bound for the Tema Port.

The pair, who are said to hail from Takoradi and Cape Coast in the Western and Central regions, had no travel documents on them.

According to the Tema Regional Commander of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Ms Belinda Adwoa Sika Anim, the two had been handed over to the police in Tema.

She indicated that the two teens during interrogation revealed that they hailed from Takoradi and Cape Coast, adding that they were school dropouts who helped with farming and fishing.

According to her, the two stated that they started their journey in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, with the intention of travelling to Europe in search of greener pastures and clandestinely joined the voyage to Belgium.